$0.93 EPS Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH); 3 Analysts Are Bullish Primo Water (PRMW) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Primo Water has $19 highest and $1500 lowest target. $17.33’s average target is 40.21% above currents $12.36 stock price. Primo Water had 4 analyst reports since May 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Wednesday, August 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 6 by B. Riley & Co. See Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $18.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Outperform Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $15.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report $0.93 EPS on October, 10.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 5.10% from last quarter’s $0.98 EPS. CBSH’s profit would be $102.06M giving it 16.28 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $0.96 EPS previously, Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -3.12% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.57. About 560,148 shares traded or 24.37% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold Commerce Bancshares, Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 4.42% more from 68.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Com, New York-based fund reported 2,877 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,688 shares. Washington Trust Bancshares owns 3,564 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 17,268 shares. Dupont Cap Management accumulated 7,494 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Sei Invs Com invested 0.05% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Synovus Fin invested 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated holds 0.02% or 6,288 shares. Moreover, North Star Inv Corporation has 0.06% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). 6,336 were reported by Alps Inc. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 281,218 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 65,498 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Llc has 294,426 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 12,077 shares.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $6.65 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. It has a 16.16 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers various banking services and products, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 94,681 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 29/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering For Up to $65M in Shrs; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 08/05/2018 – Primo Water 1Q EPS 4c; 03/04/2018 – State University of New York Selects Ex Libris Alma and Primo Solutions for Libraries on 61 Campuses

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $484.74 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Primo Water and Primo Dispensers. It currently has negative earnings. The Primo Water segment offers exchange and refill products through point of purchase display racks, or self-serve filtered water displays and recycling centers.

