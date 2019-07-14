$0.93 EPS Expected for Amphenol (APH); Innovative Solutions & Support (ISSC) Has 1.17 Sentiment

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (ISSC) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 7 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 6 decreased and sold their stakes in Innovative Solutions & Support Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 4.02 million shares, down from 4.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Innovative Solutions & Support Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

Analysts expect Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report $0.93 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.33% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. APH’s profit would be $277.82M giving it 26.63 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, Amphenol Corporation’s analysts see 4.49% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $99.05. About 752,477 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, makes, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. The company has market cap of $77.61 million. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides digital air data computers, which calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information derived from the measure of air pressure; integrated air data computers and display units that calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays, which convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays, which convey various types of airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters that allow pilots to select a desired cruising altitude and provide warnings to pilots when an unacceptable deviation occurs.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. for 1.42 million shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc owns 332,099 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 123,000 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Wharton Business Group Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,395 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold Amphenol Corporation shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 9 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 0.04% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Fifth Third Natl Bank invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Ci Investments holds 385 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 54,370 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Sageworth invested in 0% or 6 shares. Texas-based King Luther Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Congress Asset Com Ma invested 0.11% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 484,542 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Kistler has 0.06% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Park Corp Oh reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Moreover, Pictet Asset Limited has 0.03% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 135,067 shares. Counselors owns 17,063 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Hartford Investment Mngmt invested in 33,547 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.59 billion. It operates through two divisions, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. It has a 25.51 P/E ratio. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Among 5 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 5. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was upgraded by SunTrust. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, March 15.