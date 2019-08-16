$-0.92 EPS Expected for Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV); Ameriprise Financial Cut Its Clorox Company (CLX) Position

Analysts expect Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) to report $-0.92 EPS on September, 12.After having $-0.96 EPS previously, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s analysts see -4.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.69. About 6,450 shares traded. Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased Clorox Company (CLX) stake by 4.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 47,783 shares as Clorox Company (CLX)’s stock rose 9.75%. The Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 1.04M shares with $166.96 million value, down from 1.09M last quarter. Clorox Company now has $19.99B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $158.95. About 786,628 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Boston Rech has 0.09% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Cypress Grp holds 0.14% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 4,237 shares. Papp L Roy And Associates accumulated 0.96% or 33,158 shares. Kansas-based Mariner Lc has invested 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Country Club Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,752 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa accumulated 2,739 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0% or 2,963 shares. 1,885 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Com. Pittenger Anderson Inc reported 0.6% stake. 51,114 are owned by Sei Invests Commerce. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund invested in 2,548 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Nbt State Bank N A New York owns 9,262 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Hamel Associates Inc holds 0.11% or 1,500 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Clorox has $172 highest and $12800 lowest target. $147.86’s average target is -6.98% below currents $158.95 stock price. Clorox had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, April 8 report. Wells Fargo maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) rating on Thursday, May 2. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $15300 target. The stock has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. UBS maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) rating on Friday, August 2. UBS has “Sell” rating and $12800 target. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 2.

Among 2 analysts covering Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Urovant Sciences has $28 highest and $24 lowest target. $26’s average target is 238.10% above currents $7.69 stock price. Urovant Sciences had 2 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company has market cap of $233.32 million. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017.

