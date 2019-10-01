$0.92 EPS Expected for Kellogg Company (K); AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Had 1 Bulls

Analysts expect Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report $0.92 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 13.21% from last quarter’s $1.06 EPS. K’s profit would be $313.36M giving it 17.18 P/E if the $0.92 EPS is correct. After having $0.99 EPS previously, Kellogg Company’s analysts see -7.07% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.22. About 842,918 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27

Among 3 analysts covering AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AstraZeneca PLC has GBX 10000 highest and GBX 5180 lowest target. GBX 6962.50’s average target is -2.43% below currents GBX 7136 stock price. AstraZeneca PLC had 84 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, May 10 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Liberum Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 13 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, September 9. The firm has “Reduce” rating by HSBC given on Tuesday, April 2. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 2 report. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and GBX 5700 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. See AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) latest ratings:

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, infection, gastrointestinal, and neuroscience diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of 93.62 billion GBP. The Company’s marketed products comprise Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Faslodex, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Imdur, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. It has a 41.68 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, Vimovo1, and Zomig for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold Kellogg Company shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership owns 0.22% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 250,965 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Com has 11,500 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. United Asset Strategies stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 0.27% or 662,832 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 65,710 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc stated it has 2,136 shares. Mairs Pwr accumulated 4,250 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt reported 128 shares. Moreover, Town And Country National Bank And Tru Communication Dba First Bankers Tru Communication has 0.1% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 4,100 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc invested in 0% or 46,571 shares. Synovus Financial owns 12,276 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division has 0.05% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 34,642 shares. Cibc Ww stated it has 40,136 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Sys reported 46,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 4,000 are held by Cambridge Trust.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $70.29 million activity. 100,000 shares were sold by KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, worth $6.15 million.

Kellogg Company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.53 billion. The firm operates through U.S. It has a 25.36 P/E ratio. Morning Foods, U.S.

Among 6 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Kellogg has $7200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is 1.76% above currents $63.22 stock price. Kellogg had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Argus Research downgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Consumer Edge Research. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Goldman Sachs. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, April 5.