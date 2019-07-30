$0.92 EPS Expected for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC); Kings Point Capital Management Increased Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding By $397,773

Analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to report $0.92 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $1.40 EPS change or 60.34% from last quarter’s $2.32 EPS. IAC’s profit would be $77.37 million giving it 66.03 P/E if the $0.92 EPS is correct. After having $0.91 EPS previously, IAC/InterActiveCorp’s analysts see 1.10% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $243. About 283,083 shares traded. IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has risen 59.71% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.28% the S&P500. Some Historical IAC News: 09/05/2018 – IAC SEES 2018 OPER. INCOME $515M-$635M; 10/05/2018 – Digital versions of John Hancock Investments’ Market Intelligence take two top IAC Awards; 18/04/2018 – IAC To Announce Earnings On May 9th; 11/05/2018 – IAC/INTERACTIVECORP IAC.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $178; 19/04/2018 – DJ IAC/InterActiveCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IAC); 13/03/2018 – SIRC President David Savarese Discusses Lowe’s Program, Angie’s List Deal and Fiscal Year End on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon; 01/05/2018 – MTCH, IAC, FB: Zuckerberg launching a new dating feature in Facebook. “Real long term Realtors, not hookups” #f82018; 09/05/2018 – IAC SEES 2018 ADJ. EBITDA $905M-$995M , EST. $901.8M; 20/03/2018 – Texas Law Firm Rosenthal Pauerstein Sandoloski Agather Works Smarter with iManage Work 10; 18/04/2018 – iManage to Demonstrate Work Product Management Solutions at the 2018 Annual CLOC Institute

Kings Point Capital Management increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 67.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kings Point Capital Management acquired 2,061 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Kings Point Capital Management holds 5,104 shares with $987,000 value, up from 3,043 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $101.27B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $211.38. About 1.16M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp stated it has 28,026 shares. Mcrae Mngmt stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Haverford Tru invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mufg Americas Holdings accumulated 101,102 shares. Smithfield invested in 0.3% or 14,135 shares. Charter Company holds 0.4% or 17,128 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 4,692 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 29,300 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 1,781 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,834 shares. 43 were reported by Jcic Asset Management. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.09% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 27,955 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.42% or 109,928 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 150,752 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Group Inc has 6,429 shares.

Kings Point Capital Management decreased Bancorpsouth Bk Tupelo Miss stake by 25,326 shares to 183,176 valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) stake by 19,526 shares and now owns 2,310 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Wednesday, March 20. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. IAC/InterActiveCorp had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 10 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 10 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Monday, May 13 by Nomura.

More notable recent IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “IAC To Announce Q2 2019 Earnings On August 7th – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IAC to Invest $250 Million in Turo – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VC Deals: IAC Taking $250M Car-Share Stake – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Bank of America, United Airlines, Amazon, CSX & more – CNBC” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.