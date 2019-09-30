$0.91 EPS Expected for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC); Chou Associates Management Has Increased Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Holding By $720,000

Chou Associates Management Inc increased Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) stake by 25.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chou Associates Management Inc acquired 180,000 shares as Endo Intl Plc (ENDP)’s stock declined 58.29%. The Chou Associates Management Inc holds 880,000 shares with $3.63M value, up from 700,000 last quarter. Endo Intl Plc now has $708.61M valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 1.87 million shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 07/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO BEGIN LAUNCHING PRODUCTS, AFTER TRANSFER ACTIVITIES ARE COMPLETED, REGULATORY FILINGS MADE, ESTIMATED TO BE IN H2 2019; 17/05/2018 – Olympus Expands Its Endoscope Reprocessing Portfolio to Include ChanlDry Drying Cabinet, Endo SafeStack Transport Cart and Visual Reprocessing Guide; 02/04/2018 – Endo Agrees To Extend Temporary Stay Of FDA Litigation; 26/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – ENDO IS PAYING APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN IN TOTAL FOR SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS AND WINTAC’S BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – Indivior Announces Regulatory Submission to Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – QTRLY REPORTED NET LOSS OF $505 MLN DRIVEN BY PRE-TAX, NON-CASH ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES OF $448 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – HAS AGREED TO EXTEND TEMPORARY LITIGATION STAY FOR AN ADDITIONAL 180 DAYS; 12/03/2018 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Presentations at ENDO 2018; 14/05/2018 – Endo Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Rev $700.5M

Analysts expect Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) to report $0.91 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 14.95% from last quarter’s $1.07 EPS. HMC’s profit would be $1.61B giving it 7.16 P/E if the $0.91 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.’s analysts see 2.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 347,074 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 18.24% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 16/05/2018 – Honda to resume sales of China flagship CR-V; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: IIT-Bombay to probe Hero Honda Chowk flyover damage; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – MAJOR EXPANSION TO EXISTING HONDA DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN SÃO PAULO SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 06/04/2018 – Motor racing-F1 outlines a future of cost caps and simpler engines; 10/05/2018 – Honda’s April China vehicle sales -8.8pct y/y; 28/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Renault to start planning for Sainz replacement; 20/03/2018 – Pro Pakistani: Honda Partners With Faysal Bank to Offer Exclusive Services; 29/03/2018 – 7267.JP, GE, BA/@FAASafetyBrief: FAA issues new AD for certain Honda HA-420 airplanes. AD requires incorporating a temporary revision into the airplane flight manual and replacing faulty power brake valves upon condition; 10/05/2018 – HONDA SAYS JAN-APRIL CHINA VEHICLE SALES -4PCT Y/Y, VS +19.8 PCT YEAR EARLIER; 17/04/2018 – Motor racing-F1 aims for flat-out racing in 2019 with fuel limit rise

More notable recent Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Automotive Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Battle over U.S. vehicle emissions standards – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company has market cap of $45.99 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. It has a 4.5 P/E ratio. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

More notable recent Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Endo International rises 2.2% after litigation matters resolved – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Endo Still Not Worth It – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Most Likely Reason Endo International Shares Are Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Endo International Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Opioid players down on Mallinckrodt restructuring – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Endo Int`l (NASDAQ:ENDP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Endo Int`l has $900 highest and $300 lowest target. $5.80’s average target is 85.30% above currents $3.13 stock price. Endo Int`l had 8 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup downgraded the shares of ENDP in report on Monday, June 17 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Monday, May 13. The stock of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold ENDP shares while 49 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 213.50 million shares or 2.78% more from 207.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Pa owns 818,060 shares. Architects holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Assetmark Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Bridgeway Mngmt holds 0.01% or 177,100 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 166,800 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co invested in 1.10M shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership reported 174,443 shares. Qs Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Com stated it has 12,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Creative Planning holds 20,529 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 20,453 shares. Swiss Bank holds 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) or 375,600 shares.