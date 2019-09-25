$-0.91 EPS Expected for Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR); Comscore (SCOR) Sentiment Is 2.62

Analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) to report $-0.91 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $1.01 EPS change or 1,010.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. After having $-0.65 EPS previously, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.155. About 530,115 shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 29/05/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS – ANNOUNCED THAT EMA HAS COMPLETED FORMAL VALIDATION OF CO’S MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Acorda; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. 420 Saw Mill River Rd. Ardsley, NY 10502 -; 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q REV. $106.2M, EST. $131.0M; 13/04/2018 – Acorda’s Ampyra Retail Sales Fell 1.2% in Latest Week: Symphony; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics Sees Ampyra 2018 Rev $330M-$350M; 09/05/2018 – BioClin Therapeutics, Inc., Completes $50 Million Series B Financing with Addition of New Investors; 23/04/2018 – Acorda at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA INBRIJA PDUFA ACTION DATE OCT. 5

Comscore Inc (SCOR) investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.15, from 2.47 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 68 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 26 sold and reduced their stock positions in Comscore Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 40.99 million shares, up from 40.92 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Comscore Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 15 Increased: 34 New Position: 34.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 56.99 million shares or 3.46% more from 55.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Ameritas Prns stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% or 123,803 shares. 56,430 are held by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.05% or 17,822 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,124 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Group Inc reported 212 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 993,261 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 143,549 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 14,539 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 7,287 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 3.39 million shares. Axa reported 0.01% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 13,682 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 221,749 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $151.78 million. The firm markets Ampyra , an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Among 3 analysts covering Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Acorda Therapeutics has $700 highest and $600 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 111.41% above currents $3.155 stock price. Acorda Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by H.C. Wainwright. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $700 target in Friday, August 2 report.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement firm that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. The company has market cap of $138.24 million. The Company’s data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. It currently has negative earnings. The firm deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services , and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics.

Clearline Capital Lp holds 2.38% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. for 943,223 shares. Rgm Capital Llc owns 4.38 million shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bares Capital Management Inc. has 0.45% invested in the company for 3.19 million shares. The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.19% in the stock. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 1.00 million shares.

The stock decreased 3.79% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $2.155. About 92,986 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (SCOR) has declined 83.18% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.