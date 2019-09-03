-0.90% to Target, Sidoti \u0026 Co. Keeps “Neutral” Rating for Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Stock; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Last Week

New York: In analysts note issued on 3 September, Sidoti \u0026 Co. reiterated their “Neutral” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY). They currently have a $166.0000 target price per share on the company. Sidoti \u0026 Co.’s target would indicate a potential downside of -0.90% from the company’s close price.

Among 2 analysts covering Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Great Canadian Gaming has $67 highest and $54 lowest target. $60.50’s average target is 51.93% above currents $39.82 stock price. Great Canadian Gaming had 2 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSE:GC) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Scotia Capital has “Hold” rating and $54 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. See Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSE:GC) latest ratings:

06/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $54 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $67 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Casey's General Stores, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vontobel Asset Management has invested 0.21% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0.13% or 350,556 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company holds 19,120 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.02% or 6,810 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0.11% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Hanseatic Mgmt Services invested 1% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Lvm Mngmt Ltd Mi has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 403,428 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 2,134 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.13% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Natixis owns 7,483 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Hennessy Advsr holds 148,500 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 7,400 shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $167.5. About 5,258 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Bd Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Bd Leadership; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021

CaseyÂ’s General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and CaseyÂ’s General Store names. The company has market cap of $6.26 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. It has a 30.4 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores also offer fuel for sale on a self-service basis.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $74.35M for 21.04 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in British Columbia, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. As of March 13, 2017, it had 21 gaming properties, which consist of 13 casinos, including a four Diamond resort hotel in Richmond, British Columbia and a four star hotel in Moncton, New Brunswick; 4 horse racetrack casinos; 3 community gaming centers; and 1 commercial bingo hall. It has a 11.79 P/E ratio.