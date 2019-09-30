$0.90 EPS Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST); Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Upped Steelcase (SCS) Holding

Analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to report $0.90 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.10% from last quarter’s $0.91 EPS. ST’s profit would be $145.00 million giving it 13.92 P/E if the $0.90 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s analysts see -3.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $50.12. About 287,118 shares traded. Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has declined 12.07% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ST News: 21/05/2018 – SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC ST.N – TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $173 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC – CO EXPECTS TO OFFSET ANY DIVESTED PROFITS THROUGH COMBINATION OF SHARE REPURCHASES AND STRONGER OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE; 21/05/2018 – Sensata Technologies Enters into Agreement to Sell Valves Business to Pacific Industrial Co; 07/05/2018 – Sensata at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies Holds First Annual Day of Service; 11/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC ST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.57 TO $3.73; 21/05/2018 – SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC ST.N – SENSATA IS MAINTAINING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $3.57 TO $3.73; 15/05/2018 – Brave Warrior Adds Nielsen Holdings, Exits Sensata: 13F; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Steelcase Inc (SCS) stake by 113.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc acquired 93,420 shares as Steelcase Inc (SCS)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 175,593 shares with $3.00 million value, up from 82,173 last quarter. Steelcase Inc now has $2.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 237,661 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 3 analysts covering Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sensata Technologies has $57 highest and $4400 lowest target. $50.33's average target is 0.42% above currents $50.12 stock price. Sensata Technologies had 5 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned "Neutral" rating on Monday, April 22 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has "Underweight" rating and $4400 target.

More notable recent Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why I Like The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells sensors and controls. The company has market cap of $8.08 billion. It operates in two divisions, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It has a 14.71 P/E ratio. The Performance Sensing segment makes pressure, temperature, speed, and position sensors, as well as electromechanical products for use in subsystems of automobiles, such as engine, air conditioning, and ride stabilization; heavy on- and off-road vehicles ; and systems that address safety and environmental concerns.

Investors sentiment is 0 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 0 investors sold Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. only 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 164,002 shares or 100.00% more from 82,000 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markel Corporation invested 0.06% in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST). Huntington Bank stated it has 0% in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Steelcase Earnings: SCS Stock Gets a 5% Bump on Q2 Report – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Steelcase Shares Are Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tata Motors leads consumer gainers; Xcel Brands only loser – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Is Yielding 3.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

