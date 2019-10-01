$0.90 EPS Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST); Channing Capital Management Has Lifted Banner (BANR) Position

Channing Capital Management Llc increased Banner Corporation (BANR) stake by 4.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Channing Capital Management Llc acquired 33,433 shares as Banner Corporation (BANR)’s stock rose 11.85%. The Channing Capital Management Llc holds 741,750 shares with $40.17M value, up from 708,317 last quarter. Banner Corporation now has $1.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.61. About 42,969 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Banner Bank Highest in the Northwest for Client Satisfaction; 07/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Kortz: Four municipalities in the 38th Legislative District recognized as 2018 Banner Communities; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 40% to $0.35 Per Share, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU Announces Plans to Exit Farm Fresh Banner; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $10.32B; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 35c; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q EPS 89c

Analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to report $0.90 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.10% from last quarter’s $0.91 EPS. ST’s profit would be $145.02M giving it 13.89 P/E if the $0.90 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s analysts see -3.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.99. About 268,768 shares traded. Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has declined 12.07% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ST News: 21/05/2018 – Sensata Technologies Enters into Agreement to Sell Valves Business to Pacific Industrial Co; 21/05/2018 – Sensata Technologies Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.57-Adj EPS $3.73; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 90c-Adj EPS 94c; 15/05/2018 – Brave Warrior Adds Nielsen Holdings, Exits Sensata: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – Sensata Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Sensata Technologies to Sell Valves Business to Pacific Industrial Co; 07/05/2018 – Sensata at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment is 0 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 0 investors sold Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. only 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 164,002 shares or 100.00% more from 82,000 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bank & Trust invested in 1 shares. Markel Corp holds 0.06% or 82,000 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sensata Technologies has $57 highest and $4400 lowest target. $50.33’s average target is 0.68% above currents $49.99 stock price. Sensata Technologies had 5 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 31.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells sensors and controls. The company has market cap of $8.06 billion. It operates in two divisions, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It has a 14.67 P/E ratio. The Performance Sensing segment makes pressure, temperature, speed, and position sensors, as well as electromechanical products for use in subsystems of automobiles, such as engine, air conditioning, and ride stabilization; heavy on- and off-road vehicles ; and systems that address safety and environmental concerns.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold BANR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 27.78 million shares or 2.03% less from 28.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,000 are held by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 4,746 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 16,267 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 47,619 shares in its portfolio. Parkside National Bank Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 59 shares. Blackrock has 5.23M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Management invested in 0% or 13,401 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% stake. Aqr Cap Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Sterling Management Ltd Llc accumulated 9,096 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 48,386 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 42,987 shares. Sei Invs Commerce has 0.01% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 54,579 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.01% or 64,813 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $6,380 activity. Riordan Kevin F bought 111 shares worth $6,380.

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) stake by 10,603 shares to 1.07M valued at $57.72M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) stake by 19,325 shares and now owns 402,056 shares. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.