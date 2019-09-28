$0.89 EPS Expected for Seagate Technology plc (STX); Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) Has 1.82 Sentiment

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 20 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 11 cut down and sold their stakes in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust. The investment professionals in our database reported: 857,452 shares, up from 799,789 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 13 New Position: 7.

Analysts expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report $0.89 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.81 EPS change or 47.65% from last quarter’s $1.7 EPS. STX’s profit would be $235.06 million giving it 15.12 P/E if the $0.89 EPS is correct. After having $0.86 EPS previously, Seagate Technology plc’s analysts see 3.49% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 2.20M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $145,444 activity.

Doliver Advisors Lp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust for 6,669 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc owns 10,119 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 26,981 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc., a Maryland-based fund reported 837 shares.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 25,430 shares traded. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $401.96 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 10.28 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Among 6 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Seagate Technology has $6000 highest and $3700 lowest target. $51.67’s average target is -3.98% below currents $53.81 stock price. Seagate Technology had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the shares of STX in report on Friday, September 20 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Wednesday, May 1. As per Friday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5600 target in Friday, September 20 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, September 20 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, September 13 by Wells Fargo.

