$0.89 EPS Expected for Matthews International (MATW); Last Week Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Coverage

Analysts expect Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) to report $0.89 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 23.28% from last quarter’s $1.16 EPS. MATW’s profit would be $28.25 million giving it 9.58 P/E if the $0.89 EPS is correct. After having $0.90 EPS previously, Matthews International Corporation’s analysts see -1.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 62,233 shares traded. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has declined 29.54% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MATW News: 05/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Patriots To Sign WR Jordan Matthews; 26/04/2018 – Matthews International 2Q EPS 57c; 27/03/2018 – CAFC: MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP. v. VANDOR CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1889 – 2018-03-27; 05/04/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Ex-Bills WR Jordan Matthews to sign with Patriots; 30/04/2018 – RAPID7 CHAIRMAN ALAN MATTHEWS TO NOT STAND FOR REELECTION; 18/04/2018 – Brandimage Wins Three GDUSA Package Design Excellence Awards For Design Of 7-Eleven® Packaging; 26/04/2018 – MATTHEWS REAFFIRMS RAISED VIEWS FOR FISCAL 2018; 10/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Oakland Raiders Rumors: Jordan Matthews A Potential Target Per `NFL Spin Zone’; 02/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Patriots To Meet With WR Jordan Matthews; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Jordan Matthews Visits Cardinals

Among 2 analysts covering Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Columbia Sportswear had 5 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, January 10, the company rating was downgraded by Needham. Wedbush maintained Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) on Thursday, April 11 with “Outperform” rating. See Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) latest ratings:

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Reinitiate

11/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $111 New Target: $113 Maintain

10/01/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. It operates through three divisions: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. It has a 15.01 P/E ratio. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging industry converters; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, makes, and executes merchandising and display systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Matthews International Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 25.54 million shares or 2.89% less from 26.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) or 3,200 shares. 42,381 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Pillar Pacific Ltd Co owns 6,470 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 176,571 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 29,446 shares. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc Inc has 2,836 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ariel Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 229,101 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 79,926 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Com holds 7,742 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 291,498 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Tru Company has invested 0.03% in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 275,905 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

The stock increased 1.84% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $101.45. About 99,534 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 14.95% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 11/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear to Buy Out China Venture With Swire; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 FINL OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Net $45.1M; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.01 TO $3.11; 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Resources Limited; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q EPS 64c; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice President of Global Merchandising

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold Columbia Sportswear Company shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Investments invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). National Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 217,843 shares. Swiss Bancorp, a Switzerland-based fund reported 56,600 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 186,498 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 4,496 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Company owns 2,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 40,737 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 31,599 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 21,894 shares. Parkside Fin Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 6 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Lc has 73,069 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Hsbc Plc holds 153,331 shares. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Segall Bryant And Hamill owns 35,698 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab reported 0.01% stake.

Columbia Sportswear Company designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company has market cap of $6.93 billion. The firm provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for men, women, and youth under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, and prAna brands. It has a 23.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used during various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, and adventure travel.