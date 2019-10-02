$-0.89 EPS Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI); State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Upped Omnicom Group (OMC) Stake

Analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report $-0.89 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 17.11% from last quarter’s $-0.76 EPS. After having $-0.68 EPS previously, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s analysts see 30.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.20% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 1.03M shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at Two Upcoming Medical Conferences; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Func; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss $35.5M; 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – Lumateperone (Intra-Cellular Therapies) Drug Overview: A Serotonin 5-HT2A Receptor Antagonist, a Modulator of the Dopaminergic and Glutamatergic Systems, and a Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor – ResearchAndMarkets; 26/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on lTl-214 at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) stake by 2061.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired 567,268 shares as Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)'s stock rose 1.58%. The State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 594,791 shares with $48.74 million value, up from 27,523 last quarter. Omnicom Group Inc now has $16.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $77.18. About 1.45 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. The company has market cap of $433.39 million. The firm is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. It currently has negative earnings. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

Among 2 analysts covering Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intra-Cellular Therapies has $2100 highest and $1600 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 135.37% above currents $7.86 stock price. Intra-Cellular Therapies had 4 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.58 million shares or 6.28% less from 36.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhenman & Prtnrs Asset Management Ab holds 949,833 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 3.93M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 31,464 shares. Franklin Res reported 0% stake. American Intll Group Incorporated Inc invested in 28,315 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 14,016 shares or 0% of the stock. Tekla Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 55,096 shares. D E Shaw And reported 354,888 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 4.19M shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn, a California-based fund reported 20,742 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 72,758 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust has 0.02% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). North Carolina-based Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $9.29 million activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $1.26 million was bought by Alafi Christopher D.

Among 4 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group has $88 highest and $8100 lowest target. $84.25’s average target is 9.16% above currents $77.18 stock price. Omnicom Group had 8 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 9. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, July 15 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”.