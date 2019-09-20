$0.89 EPS Expected for H.B. Fuller Company (FUL); Park West Asset Management Decreased Its Enphase Energy (ENPH) Position

Analysts expect H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) to report $0.89 EPS on September, 25.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.49% from last quarter’s $0.86 EPS. FUL’s profit would be $45.51 million giving it 13.45 P/E if the $0.89 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, H.B. Fuller Company’s analysts see 1.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $47.87. About 398,144 shares traded or 21.48% up from the average. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) stake by 38.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2.34M shares as Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)’s stock rose 116.87%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 3.70 million shares with $67.43M value, down from 6.04 million last quarter. Enphase Energy Inc now has $3.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 7.62% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $27.12. About 7.70 million shares traded or 48.35% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 29/03/2018 – Enphase Energy Receives Dutch Solar Innovation Award 2018; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M; 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c

Among 4 analysts covering Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Enphase Energy has $12000 highest and $14 lowest target. $42’s average target is 54.87% above currents $27.12 stock price. Enphase Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright downgraded Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) on Thursday, June 20 to “Hold” rating. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”. Northland maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2800 target in Monday, August 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank.

Park West Asset Management Llc increased Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 434,076 shares to 669,958 valued at $51.47 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Univar Inc stake by 1.73M shares and now owns 2.69M shares. Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granahan Mngmt Ma holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 405,511 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 81,872 shares. 66,819 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. The California-based Lyon Street Cap Ltd Co has invested 1.24% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). 217,207 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.37% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 225,394 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 23,893 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 2.27M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 44,593 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) or 366,715 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Communications Ltd Llc holds 3.93M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $24.40M for 33.90 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Enphase Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENPH) 9.1% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enphase Energy – Debunking The Citron Short – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Add Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Magnificent 1765% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Enphase Stock Popped 13% This Morning – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

