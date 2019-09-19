$0.89 EPS Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM); Bulldog Investors Has Lifted Source Capital (SOR) Position By $783,252

Analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report $0.89 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 16.04% from last quarter’s $1.06 EPS. DORM’s profit would be $28.77 million giving it 22.98 P/E if the $0.89 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Dorman Products, Inc.’s analysts see 30.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.82. About 165,377 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment

Bulldog Investors Llc increased Source Capital Inc (SOR) stake by 12.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bulldog Investors Llc acquired 21,757 shares as Source Capital Inc (SOR)’s stock 0.00%. The Bulldog Investors Llc holds 191,401 shares with $7.00 million value, up from 169,644 last quarter. Source Capital Inc now has $312.87M valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 11,254 shares traded. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake products, and household hardware to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. It has a 23.76 P/E ratio. The firm also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, emission control products, and oil dipsticks, as well as door hinge repairs; and application specific and general automotive hardware consisting of body hardware, general automotive fasteners, oil drain plugs, and wheel hardware.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.

