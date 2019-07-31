$-0.89 EPS Expected for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO); Goldfield (GV) Has 0.77 Sentiment

Analysts expect Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report $-0.89 EPS on August, 5 before the open.They anticipate $0.56 EPS change or 169.70% from last quarter’s $-0.33 EPS. After having $-0.53 EPS previously, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.’s analysts see 67.92% EPS growth. The stock increased 15.99% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 3.83M shares traded or 39.09% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B

Goldfield Corp (GV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 10 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 13 sold and decreased their holdings in Goldfield Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 9.02 million shares, down from 9.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Goldfield Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 5 New Position: 5.

Among 2 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamond Offshore Drilling had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 11.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $39,640 activity. Gaffney Paul G bought 4,000 shares worth $39,640.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,000 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Ohio-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Pinebridge Invests L P owns 68,865 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 79,000 shares. Van Eck Assoc invested in 995,376 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. 11,142 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas reported 34.4% stake. State Street Corp holds 0% or 2.73 million shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 6,267 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 157,914 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Technologies owns 26,100 shares. Sg Americas Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 191,236 shares. Glacier Peak Ltd Llc has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). American Research Mngmt invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

Mill Road Capital Management Llc holds 6.5% of its portfolio in The Goldfield Corporation for 2.25 million shares. Menta Capital Llc owns 43,649 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shufro Rose & Co Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 187,074 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a California-based fund reported 89,500 shares.

The Goldfield Corporation provides electrical construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial clients in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. The company has market cap of $57.14 million. It is involved in the construction and maintenance of energy infrastructure systems for the power utility industry; and provision of electrical contracting services. It has a 13.31 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s electrical construction business includes the construction of transmission lines, concrete foundations, distribution systems, fiber optic splicing, substations and other electrical services.