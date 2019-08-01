$-0.88 EPS Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR); Liqtech International (LIQT) Shorts Raised By 9.33%

Liqtech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) had an increase of 9.33% in short interest. LIQT’s SI was 4.13 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.33% from 3.78M shares previously. With 375,800 avg volume, 11 days are for Liqtech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT)’s short sellers to cover LIQT’s short positions. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 162,261 shares traded. LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) has risen 142.73% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 142.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering

More notable recent LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: AllianceBernstein, LiqTech International, Amadeus IT, Plantronics and Aerojet Rocketdyne – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 28, 2019 : ACN, QIWI, MOV, SPWH, LIQT, CAAS, UQM, EAST, AKAO – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “LiqTech International, Inc. Pre-Announces Record First Quarter 2019 Revenue and Profitability, Growing Order Backlog, and Intent to List on Nasdaq – PRNewswire” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The 7 Best Penny Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Plans to Pursue Bitcoin Futures Despite Plunging Prices, Sources Say – Bloomberg” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company has market cap of $171.33 million. The firm makes and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment maker market; and kiln furniture for the refractory industry to support ceramics that create additional space to maximize the number of items for each firing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LiqTech International, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 16.11 million shares or 6.47% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 83,940 shares. Apis Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 460,000 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). 5.31M were reported by Awm Invest Incorporated. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) for 93,085 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Selz Capital Limited reported 259,000 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). The Wisconsin-based 1492 Capital Management Lc has invested 0.42% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 1.95 million shares or 0.85% of the stock. Parsons Cap Ri holds 48,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability owns 1.79M shares. Blackrock Inc owns 134,618 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT).