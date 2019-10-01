$0.88 EPS Expected for Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL); Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Increased Apple (AAPL) Stake

Analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) to report $0.88 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.02% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. SAL’s profit would be $2.48M giving it 11.29 P/E if the $0.88 EPS is correct. After having $0.95 EPS previously, Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -7.37% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 746 shares traded. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) has declined 11.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SAL News: 26/03/2018 – BREAKING Theresa May reveals that 130 people in Salisbury could have been exposed to deadly nerve agent – 50 have been treated in hospital; 04/04/2018 – SECURITY SERVICES BELIEVE THEY PINPOINTED LOCATION OF COVERT RUSSIAN LABORATORY THAT MANUFACTURED WEAPONS-GRADE NERVE AGENT USED IN SALISBURY ATTACK – TIMES; 21/03/2018 – UK FOREIGN MINISTER JOHNSON SAYS SALISBURY ATTACK IS A SIGN FROM RUSSIAN STATE TO OTHER POTENTIAL DEFECTORS; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CHEMICALS WEAPONS WATCHDOG: THOSE RESPONSIBLE FOR SALISBURY MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE – UK AMBASSADOR (NOT US DELEGATION); 20/03/2018 – TIMMERMANS SAYS MEMBER STATES UNITED WITH U.K. OVER SALISBURY; 26/03/2018 – FRANCE SAYS TO EXPEL FOUR RUSSIAN DIPLOMATS FOLLOWING SALISBURY ATTACK; 16/03/2018 – GENTILONI, MAY AGREED ON EU, NATO UNITY OVER SALISBURY EVENT; 06/03/2018 – BRITAIN COULD RECONSIDER ATTENDANCE OF MINISTERS OR DIGNITARIES AT SOCCER WORLD CUP IF RUSSIAN LINKS TO SALISBURY INCIDENT WERE PROVEN – GOVERNMENT; 26/03/2018 – ROMANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER MELESCANU COMMENTS ON SALISBURY; 26/03/2018 – lceland’s leaders to boycott Russia World Cup over Salisbury attack

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 41.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc acquired 59,917 shares as Apple Inc. (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc holds 204,351 shares with $40.45 million value, up from 144,434 last quarter. Apple Inc. now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $227.19. About 16.61M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 01/05/2018 – But Apple’s runaway growth over the past few years has saddled it with big expectations. The question is, is Apple diversifying fast enough?; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video); 29/03/2018 – Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:; 01/05/2018 – Apple beat earnings expectations; 27/03/2018 – Apple goes back to school with new iPad aimed at educators; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 09/04/2018 – Apple Inc. Says Facilities Now Using 100% Renewable Power

Investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.86, from 0.64 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 2 investors sold Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 225,784 shares or 5.13% more from 214,771 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Mngmt Incorporated owns 24,443 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Blackrock reported 723 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL). Stifel Financial Corporation owns 13,000 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs stated it has 229 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap accumulated 0.66% or 32,254 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn accumulated 3,597 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru invested 0% in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 6,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company reported 34,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of America De stated it has 5,634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) or 14,275 shares. Banc Funds Limited owns 23,216 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL). Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 2,942 shares.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $70,089 activity. Albero Peter also bought $19,935 worth of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) shares. 1,300 shares were bought by Farrell David B, worth $50,154.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. The company has market cap of $112.25 million. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. It has a 11.17 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stanley holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,206 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has invested 2.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Davidson Inv Advsr invested in 181,753 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Lc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reliant Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,655 shares or 4.14% of the stock. Family reported 3.55% stake. 58.97 million were accumulated by Northern Corporation. Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eagle Ridge invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smith Salley stated it has 3.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hartline Inv Corporation holds 94,146 shares. Shell Asset Management Company has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Fosun Interest Ltd has 0.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Valicenti Advisory Ser owns 55,340 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased Medtronic Plc stake by 5,703 shares to 90,932 valued at $8.86M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 13,745 shares and now owns 14,375 shares. At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was reduced too.

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $228.55’s average target is 0.60% above currents $227.19 stock price. Apple had 45 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Friday, May 17. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 29 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 1. The company was maintained on Friday, September 20 by Cascend. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 30 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Reduce” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, April 10. Wells Fargo maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Market Perform” rating.