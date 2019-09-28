$0.88 EPS Expected for Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL); Blackstone Has 0.77 Sentiment

Analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) to report $0.88 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.02% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. SAL’s profit would be $2.48M giving it 11.09 P/E if the $0.88 EPS is correct. After having $0.95 EPS previously, Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -7.37% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.03. About 226 shares traded. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) has declined 11.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SAL News: 04/04/2018 – Russian proposal for joint Salisbury toxin inquiry “perverse” -Britain; 23/03/2018 – BRUSSELS – GERMANY’S MERKEL SAYS THERE WAS A LARGE AMOUNT OF SOLIDARITY IN EU ON SALISBURY ATTACK; 04/04/2018 – FRANCE SAYS STILL HIGHLY LIKELY SALISBURY GAS CAME FROM RUSSIA; 19/04/2018 – MAY TOLD XI SALISBURY WAS A GRAVE ATTACK ON U.K. SOVEREIGN; 23/03/2018 – May wins European unity over Salisbury attack; 13/04/2018 – Salisbury Bank and Trust Co Completes Its Purchase and Assumption of the Fishkill, NY Branch of Orange Bank & Trust Co for Its Riverside Division; 23/04/2018 – U.S. Comptroller: Rural Small Business Lending Forum: Building Rural Prosperity through Access to Capital (Salisbury, Maryland; 12/04/2018 – GCHQ chief denounces `reckless’ Russian attack in Salisbury; 26/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS MORE THAN 130 PEOPLE IN SALISBURY COULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED TO NERVE AGENT; 29/03/2018 – Salisbury attack: ex-spy poisoned by nerve agent on his front door

Blackstone (BGB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 20 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 26 sold and reduced their equity positions in Blackstone. The institutional investors in our database reported: 12.34 million shares, down from 13.92 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackstone in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 15 Increased: 15 New Position: 5.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 79,151 shares traded. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The company has market cap of $655.67 million. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp holds 3.72% of its portfolio in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund for 138,673 shares. Q Global Advisors Llc owns 64,812 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Selway Asset Management has 0.83% invested in the company for 83,920 shares. The New York-based Family Management Corp has invested 0.78% in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 619,791 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.86, from 0.64 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 2 investors sold Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 225,784 shares or 5.13% more from 214,771 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Glenmede Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL). Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, a Texas-based fund reported 37,246 shares. Blackrock owns 723 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 0% or 17,587 shares. Fmr Limited Company invested in 362 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 2,201 shares or 0% of the stock. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs invested in 0% or 229 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) for 23,216 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 574 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0% or 6,000 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 13,000 shares. National Bank Of America De stated it has 5,634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 3,597 shares. The Missouri-based Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 0.66% in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL).

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. The company has market cap of $110.21 million. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. It has a 10.96 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $70,089 activity. $50,154 worth of stock was bought by Farrell David B on Monday, August 26. Albero Peter bought $19,935 worth of stock.