$-0.88 EPS Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NVAX); Cls Investments Upped By $3.05 Million Its Tucows (TCX) Stake

Cls Investments Llc increased Tucows Inc (TCX) stake by 8.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cls Investments Llc acquired 50,000 shares as Tucows Inc (TCX)’s stock declined 43.43%. The Cls Investments Llc holds 633,000 shares with $38.63 million value, up from 583,000 last quarter. Tucows Inc now has $560.90 million valuation. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 97,983 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c

Analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report $-0.88 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $1.52 EPS change or 63.33% from last quarter’s $-2.4 EPS. After having $-1.69 EPS previously, Novavax, Inc.’s analysts see -47.93% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 633,584 shares traded. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has declined 81.74% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVAX News: 14/03/2018 – Novavax: John Trizzino Appointed Chief Business Officer and Chief Fincl Officer; 02/05/2018 – Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Novavax 1Q Loss $46.4M; 14/03/2018 – Novavax Promotes John J. Trizzino to Expanded Role as Chief Business Officer and CFO; 14/03/2018 – NOVAVAX INC – JOHN J. TRIZZINO APPOINTED CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – Novavax: NanoFlu Vaccine Demonstrates Improved Immune Responses Compared to Egg-Based, High-Dose Flu Vaccine; 07/03/2018 Novavax to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Provide Corporate Update and Report of Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financia; 14/03/2018 – Novavax 4Q Loss $57.1M; 14/03/2018 – Novavax 4Q Loss $50.8M; 07/05/2018 – NOVAVAX SEES TOPLINE EFFICACY DATA IN 1Q OF 2019

More notable recent Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Novavax (NVAX) Stock? – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novavax: Rising From The Depths – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “More bad news for Novavaxâ€™s RSV vaccine, this time in Europe – Washington Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Novavax to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Management Presents at Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $5,850 activity. Glenn Gregory M had bought 1,000 shares worth $5,850.

Among 2 analysts covering Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Novavax has $1500 highest and $1300 lowest target. $14’s average target is 173.97% above currents $5.11 stock price. Novavax had 2 analyst reports since September 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) on Tuesday, September 10 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of NVAX in report on Tuesday, September 24 with “Buy” rating.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company has market cap of $122.24 million. The firm develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates.

More notable recent Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 323% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$60.29, Is Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tucows Announces $40 Million Stock Buyback Program Nasdaq:TCX – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Tucows Inc. (TCX) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tucows: 3 Terrible Businesses In 1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

