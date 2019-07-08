$0.88 EPS Expected for Intel (INTC); Shorts at ARGOS THERAPEUTICS (ARGSQ) Lowered By 45.14%

Analysts expect Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report $0.88 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 15.38% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. INTC’s profit would be $3.94B giving it 13.49 P/E if the $0.88 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, Intel Corporation’s analysts see -1.12% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 4.30M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 12/03/2018 – Intel Mulls a Possible Defensive Bid (Video); 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Intel eyes acquisitions to fend off expanding chip foes

ARGOS THERAPEUTICS INC (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) had a decrease of 45.14% in short interest. ARGSQ’s SI was 17,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 45.14% from 31,900 shares previously. With 34,200 avg volume, 1 days are for ARGOS THERAPEUTICS INC (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ)’s short sellers to cover ARGSQ’s short positions. It closed at $0.0646 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company has market cap of $683,900. The firm develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity. The insider Shenoy Navin sold $79,056.

Among 8 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intel had 23 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Northland Capital. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna given on Friday, January 25. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 10 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 10. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley.