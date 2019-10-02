$0.88 EPS Expected for Alliant Energy (LNT); Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) SI Increased By 0.84%

Analysts expect Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report $0.88 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.53% from last quarter’s $0.85 EPS. LNT’s profit would be $209.01M giving it 15.22 P/E if the $0.88 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Alliant Energy Corporation’s analysts see 120.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 415,033 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) has risen 17.09% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 04/04/2018 – North Idaho Insurance, Summit Insurance Resource Group Join Forces Under the Alliant Brand; 12/04/2018 – Crystal & Company Joins Alliant; 06/03/2018 – Former New Jersey State Senator Jennifer Beck Joins Alliant; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant’s B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q EPS 52c; 23/05/2018 – Sports and Entertainment Insurance Specialist Joe Charles Joins Alliant; 06/03/2018 – Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 23/04/2018 – ALLIANT’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 52C

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) had an increase of 0.84% in short interest. CEI’s SI was 1.23 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.84% from 1.22 million shares previously. With 1.12M avg volume, 1 days are for Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)’s short sellers to cover CEI’s short positions. The SI to Camber Energy Inc’s float is 9.75%. The stock decreased 5.78% or $0.0091 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1484. About 2.62 million shares traded. Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) has declined 99.61% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 99.61% the S&P500.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $50,009 activity. Shares for $50,009 were bought by de Leon David A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold Alliant Energy Corporation shares while 119 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 176.46 million shares or 0.29% less from 176.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding firm that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale clients in the Midwest region of the United States. The company has market cap of $12.73 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric, Gas, and Other. It has a 24.82 P/E ratio. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company , primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail clients in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale clients in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

