$0.87 EPS Expected for NVIDIA (NVDA); Guggenheim Capital Cut Telus (TU) Holding

Analysts expect NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report $0.87 EPS on August, 15.They anticipate $0.90 EPS change or 50.85% from last quarter’s $1.77 EPS. NVDA’s profit would be $529.83 million giving it 49.69 P/E if the $0.87 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, NVIDIA Corporation’s analysts see 29.85% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.21% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $172.92. About 7.78 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Telus Corp (TU) stake by 17.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 9,778 shares as Telus Corp (TU)’s stock rose 3.25%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 46,787 shares with $1.73M value, down from 56,565 last quarter. Telus Corp now has $21.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 264,515 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $318.57M for 16.99 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.36% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Telus (NYSE:TU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Telus had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of TU in report on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 15 report.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $105.31 billion. It operates in two divisions, GPU and Tegra Processor. It has a 32.64 P/E ratio. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming; GeForce NOW for cloud game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; and GRID for cloud visual computing users.