$0.87 EPS Expected for Fortive (FTV); Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Huntsman (HUN)

Among 4 analysts covering Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Huntsman has $3100 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29’s average target is 31.04% above currents $22.13 stock price. Huntsman had 9 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) on Friday, May 10 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Nomura upgraded Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) rating on Monday, April 15. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $30 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 2 by UBS. See Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) to report $0.87 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.16% from last quarter's $0.86 EPS. FTV's profit would be $286.35M giving it 19.11 P/E if the $0.87 EPS is correct. After having $0.90 EPS previously, Fortive Corporation's analysts see -3.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 1.40 million shares traded. Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) has declined 4.64% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.64% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.13. About 1.87 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold Huntsman Corporation shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 162.04 million shares or 2.13% less from 165.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 292 shares. Opus Invest Inc invested in 0.43% or 112,400 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Alps has 15,895 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 64,754 are owned by Gargoyle Advisor Llc. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Mrj Cap invested in 34,900 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Scout Invests Inc reported 1.10M shares stake. First Wilshire Securities Management accumulated 211,564 shares. Regions has 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 15,005 shares. 8,734 are owned by Verity Asset Management. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 31,717 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 1.25 million shares. Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,426 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 307,315 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, makes and sells differentiated organic and inorganic chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.08 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives. It currently has negative earnings. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, propylene oxide, polyols, propylene glycol, thermoplastic polyurethane, aniline, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $57,643 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $19,615 was made by STRYKER DAVID M on Thursday, May 9.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, makes, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.89 billion. It operates in two divisions, Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies. It has a 8.68 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s field solutions include various professional test tools, thermal imaging, and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition monitoring equipment; and computerized maintenance management software for infrastructure in electrical utility and industrial applications under the FLUKE, FLUKE BIOMEDICAL, FLUKE NETWORKS, and QUALITROL brands.

Among 5 analysts covering Fortive Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:FTV), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Fortive Corporation Common Stock has $9900 highest and $6500 lowest target. $84.80’s average target is 27.52% above currents $66.5 stock price. Fortive Corporation Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, September 5. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, September 5 with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 3 by Cowen & Co. BMO Capital Markets maintained Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) on Friday, April 26 with “Outperform” rating.