$0.87 EPS Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA); Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMI) Has 0.83 Sentiment

Analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report $0.87 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 13.00% from last quarter’s $1 EPS. BWA’s profit would be $179.67 million giving it 9.97 P/E if the $0.87 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, BorgWarner Inc.’s analysts see -13.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.42% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 1.56 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc (NMI) investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.27, from 0.56 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 5 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 6 decreased and sold their positions in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. The funds in our database now have: 381,527 shares, down from 529,829 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.17 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engine and Drivetrain. It has a 9.43 P/E ratio. The Engine segment develops and makes turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why BorgWarner Stock Crashed in August – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BorgWarner Celebrates Production of 70 Million Starters in South Korea – PRNewswire” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold BorgWarner Inc. shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth Management Inc, New York-based fund reported 300 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al reported 622,800 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.01% or 95,970 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 69,575 shares. 11,634 were accumulated by Advisor Partners Limited Co. Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 39,971 shares. Pggm owns 348,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Holdg Inc owns 168,836 shares. Salem Management Inc has 1.88% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 80,750 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs accumulated 98 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0.01% or 30,904 shares. Bluestein R H & invested in 6,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. BorgWarner has $5000 highest and $4100 lowest target. $44.60’s average target is 28.53% above currents $34.7 stock price. BorgWarner had 12 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BWA in report on Friday, June 28 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained the shares of BWA in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30.

More notable recent Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why NMI Holdings (NMIH) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs – The Prices In The Sector Bounced From Their Bottoms – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why MGIC Investment Corp, Radian Group, Essent Group, and NMI Holdings Stock Plunged on Monday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 09, 2018.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $99.87 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 21.65 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 13,094 shares traded or 1.25% up from the average. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.