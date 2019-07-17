$-0.86 EPS Expected for Veritone, Inc. (VERI); United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) Has 1.47 Sentiment

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (USLM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.45, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 22 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 15 cut down and sold holdings in United States Lime & Minerals Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.50 million shares, up from 1.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding United States Lime & Minerals Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 15 Increased: 15 New Position: 7.

Analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to report $-0.86 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.27% from last quarter’s $-0.88 EPS. After having $-0.48 EPS previously, Veritone, Inc.’s analysts see 79.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 129,898 shares traded. Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has declined 60.55% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VERI News: 05/04/2018 – Veritone Announces Breakthrough Real-Time Artificial Intelligence Capabilities; 12/04/2018 – Veritone to Advance Federal Government Presence with FedRAMP Compliance Initiative; 26/03/2018 – Veritone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 19/03/2018 – Veritone Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 26; 29/05/2018 – Veritone Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Veritone Announces Multiple New Agreements with Leading Broadcasters to Efficiently Ingest, Track and Extend Content; 08/05/2018 – Veritone 1Q Loss $13M; 06/04/2018 – Veritone Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Acacia Research: Sidus/BLR Letter Indicates That They Fail to Understand the Full Potential of Acacia’s Partnerships With Veritone and Miso; 11/04/2018 – Veritone Sets the Standard for Open and Extensible Artificial Intelligence Solutions

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $160.63 million. The Company’s cloud open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting.

The stock decreased 2.37% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $82.77. About 576 shares traded. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM) has risen 8.76% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.33% the S&P500. Some Historical USLM News: 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Encouraged by Improved Steel Demand in 1; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Sees Issues Including Competitive Pressures and New Trucking Regulations Affecting 201; 12/03/2018 UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS – ON MARCH 8 BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO 6 DIRECTORS, ELECTED RAY HARLIN AS DIRECTOR; 22/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for United States Lime & Minerals, MainSource Financial Group, Enviva Partners; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Lime & Minerals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USLM); 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals: Weather Conditions Hurt 1Q Construction Activity; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q Rev $35.3M; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q EPS 76c; 27/03/2018 – United States Lime Market 2018-2025 – Supply, Demand, Market Value, Infrastructure and Competition – ResearchAndMarkets.com

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. makes and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company has market cap of $464.50 million. It operates through two divisions, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. It has a 22.61 P/E ratio. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.