$-0.86 EPS Expected for Tidewater Inc. (TDW); Western Asset Income Fund (PAI)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Western Asset Income Fund (PAI) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 8 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 6 sold and reduced their holdings in Western Asset Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database reported: 394,800 shares, up from 355,442 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Western Asset Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) to report $-0.86 EPS on August, 9 after the close.They anticipate $0.54 EPS change or 168.75% from last quarter’s $-0.32 EPS. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, Tidewater Inc.’s analysts see 75.51% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 55,233 shares traded. Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) has declined 30.21% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TDW News: 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD – REITERATES GUIDANCE OF CURRENT RUN RATE ANNUALIZED EBITDA OF $80 MLN; 21/03/2018 – David Darling and Mark Parker join Tidewater’s Management Team; 14/05/2018 – TIDEWATER INC TDW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE $91.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tidewater Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDW); 18/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Tidewater Auto Receivables Trust 2018-A; 14/05/2018 – Tidewater 4Q Loss/Shr $1.67; 29/03/2018 – TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD – REMAINS FOCUSED ON DELIVERING ABOUT 20% ANNUALIZED EBITDA/SHARE GROWTH OVER NEXT 24 MONTHS; 14/03/2018 – Tidewater 3Q Rev $104.5M; 07/03/2018 Tidewater Announces Earnings Conference Call; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER REPORTS PACT FOR ITEMS FOR PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION

More notable recent Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tidewater Inc. (TDW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shipping prices in an uptrend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Will Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tidewater Inc. (TDW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. The company has market cap of $845.95 million. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations.

More notable recent Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Western Asset Income Fund declares $0.0575 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intelsat rising after Pai expects fall C-band action – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dish speaks on wireless merger OK; FCC’s Pai moving on deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Belgian Diaper Manufacturer Ontex Looks Cheap Compared To Peers: Acquisition Rumours Emerge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The company has market cap of $147.72 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.