$-0.86 EPS Expected for Tidewater Inc. (TDW); Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) SI Increased By 3.94%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) had an increase of 3.94% in short interest. MDGL’s SI was 1.90 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.94% from 1.83 million shares previously. With 258,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s short sellers to cover MDGL’s short positions. The SI to Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 26.36%. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $87.41. About 497 shares traded. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has declined 66.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDGL News: 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 HAD 7 SAES, NONE DRUG RELATED, NONE OCCURRING MORE THAN ONCE, 5 IN MGL-3196, 2 IN PLACEBO-TREATED PATIENTS; 13/03/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMA 4Q LOSS/SHR 67C, EST. LOSS/SHR 70C; 31/05/2018 – Madrigal Pharma’s liver disease drug succeeds in mid-stage trial; 08/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMA 1Q CASH & OTHER $182.8M; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD AND A FEW MODERATE AES; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys 7.4% Position in Madrigal Pharma; 31/05/2018 – Madrigal’s MGL-3196 Achieves Liver Biopsy Endpoints in Patients with Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) at 36 Weeks in Pha; 13/03/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.67; 08/05/2018 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 45c; 08/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.45

Analysts expect Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) to report $-0.86 EPS on August, 9 after the close.They anticipate $0.54 EPS change or 168.75% from last quarter’s $-0.32 EPS. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, Tidewater Inc.’s analysts see 75.51% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.61. About 2,627 shares traded. Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) has declined 31.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TDW News: 07/03/2018 Tidewater Announces Earnings Conference Call; 29/03/2018 – TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD – REMAINS FOCUSED ON DELIVERING ABOUT 20% ANNUALIZED EBITDA/SHARE GROWTH OVER NEXT 24 MONTHS; 14/05/2018 – TIDEWATER INC TDW.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $1.67; 14/03/2018 – Tidewater Reports Results For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 and The Nine Month Transition Period From April 1, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Tidewater 3Q Loss/Shr $1.02; 14/03/2018 – Tidewater: Continue to See Challenging Market in 2018; 18/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Tidewater Auto Receivables Trust 2018-A; 14/03/2018 – Tidewater Reports Results For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 and The Nine Month Transition Period From April 1, 2017 through December 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – TIDEWATER INC TDW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE $91.5 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Tidewater at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials.

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. The company has market cap of $848.20 million. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations.

