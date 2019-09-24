$0.86 EPS Expected for Textron Inc. (TXT); Park West Asset Management Trimmed Its Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Stake

Analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report $0.86 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 40.98% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. TXT’s profit would be $197.90M giving it 14.75 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, Textron Inc.’s analysts see -7.53% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 1.17 million shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.95 TO $3.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Segment Profit $279M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 11/03/2018 – Federal Register: Petition for Exemption; Summary of Petition Received; Textron Aviation Inc; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC SAYS BUSINESS CONFIDENCE IS STRONG AND PEOPLE ARE LOOKING TO INVEST – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON’S BOARD ALSO AUTHORIZES BUYBACK OF UP TO 40M SHRS; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q REV. $3.30B, EST. $3.07B; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Cont Ops EPS 72c

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) stake by 37.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 121,871 shares as Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA)’s stock declined 8.92%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 206,052 shares with $7.53 million value, down from 327,923 last quarter. Rush Enterprises Inc now has $1.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.18. About 115,975 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 19/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA); 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB); 15/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold Textron Inc. shares while 159 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 183.29 million shares or 3.46% less from 189.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 398,211 shares. Ajo L P accumulated 281,956 shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.03% or 55,737 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs invested in 942,102 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 306,395 shares stake. Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 4,496 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 23,955 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 5.11 million shares. National Bank has invested 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Moreover, Cibc has 0.02% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 48,546 shares. State Bank Of The West accumulated 10,027 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mrj stated it has 2.54% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 3.59 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 317 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.03% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

More notable recent Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cessna Citation Longitude scores FAA Type Certification – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TXT Investor Alert: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Textron Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Valaris plc (VAL), Textron Inc. (TXT) & AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (AFSIA, AFSIB, AFSIC, AFSIM, AFSIN, AFSIP) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Actions – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigations of CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS), Burford Capital Limited (OTC: BRFRF), and Textron, Inc. (NYSE: TXT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Textron Inc. operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.68 billion. It operates through five divisions: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance. It has a 10.12 P/E ratio. The Textron Aviation segment makes and sells business jets, turboprop aircraft, piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.