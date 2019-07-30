$0.86 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA); 9 Analysts Covering Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Raymond James. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group to “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, June 21. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Loop Capital. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. See Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report $0.86 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 8.86% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. CENTA’s profit would be $51.32M giving it 7.84 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, Central Garden & Pet Company’s analysts see 19.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.98. About 458,657 shares traded or 63.56% up from the average. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 29.73% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 04/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 07/05/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO CENT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.90; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – COMPANY EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL 2018; 30/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Group Meeting Set By CL King for Jun. 6-7; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY APRIL 2018; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brooks Pennington III Succeeded Bill Brown as Chairman of Board; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS PURCHASE OF GENERAL PET SUPPLY; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Company Announces Record Fiscal Second Quarter Revenues and Profits; 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe

The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $103.84. About 1.71 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 31% in a Year: Will Momentum Sustain? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Different Faces of Dollar General – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: JKG, MSI, AZO, DLTR – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $99,980 were bought by Lewis Lemuel E on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold Dollar Tree, Inc. shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Co holds 0% or 170 shares. Moreover, North Star Invest Management Corporation has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fiduciary Tru holds 27,621 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 10,404 shares. Cls Invs Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 9,506 shares. Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.03% or 2,050 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 74,311 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 8,370 shares. Millennium Management Llc owns 1.08M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 467,630 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Eqis Cap Management owns 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 5,296 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 208,499 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 23,725 shares.

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $24.67 billion. It operates in two divisions, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. It currently has negative earnings. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00.

More notable recent Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why it is Worth Investing in Rexnord (RXN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Central Garden & Pet Company to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Rexnord (RXN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Central Garden & Pet Company Announces CEO Transition Planning – Business Wire” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Comfort Zone® Calming Vest for Dogs Voted Product of the Year 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.