$0.86 EPS Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (CDK); Aspen Technology (AZPN) Sentiment Is 1.04

Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 122 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 117 cut down and sold equity positions in Aspen Technology Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 62.85 million shares, down from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Aspen Technology Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 94 Increased: 82 New Position: 40.

Analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report $0.86 EPS on August, 13 after the close.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 7.50% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. CDK’s profit would be $106.63 million giving it 14.73 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, CDK Global, Inc.’s analysts see -7.53% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 512,979 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – FTC: CDK DEAL FOR AUTO/MATE WOULD HAVE VIOLATED ANTITRUST RULES; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First lndexing; 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL, AUTO/MATE CITE FTC OPPOSING THE DEAL; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.90 billion. It operates through two divisions, Subscription and Software, and Services. It has a 102.21 P/E ratio. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 6.39% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. for 907,663 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc owns 5.06 million shares or 3.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Investment Management Group Llc has 1.63% invested in the company for 765,092 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.42% in the stock. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,800 shares.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 92.45% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $70.35 million for 31.64 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.61% EPS growth.