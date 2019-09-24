$0.85 EPS Expected for Xerox Holdings (XRX); Quantitative Investment Management Trimmed Its Jabil (JBL) Stake

Analysts expect Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) to report $0.85 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.85 EPS. XRX’s profit would be $188.18 million giving it 8.77 P/E if the $0.85 EPS is correct. After having $0.99 EPS previously, Xerox Holdings Corporation’s analysts see -14.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.83. About 1.52M shares traded. Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) has risen 24.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical XRX News: 25/04/2018 – XEROX FILES PROXY SEEKING SUPPORT FOR COMPANY PROPOSALS; 13/05/2018 – Xerox Drops Fujifilm Merger Plan, Strikes a Deal With Activists; 17/04/2018 – Detailed Presentation on Rescuing and Revitalizing Xerox; 28/04/2018 – Judge Temporarily Blocks Xerox-Fujifilm Deal — 4th Update; 27/04/2018 – Xerox and Fujifilm reopen talks over $6.1bn merger; 27/04/2018 – Xerox, Fujifilm Are Renegotiating Terms of $6.1 Billion Deal; 27/04/2018 – XEROX – CONFIRMED TALKS WITH FUJIFILM FOR POTENTIAL INCREASE IN CONSIDERATION TO BE RECEIVED BY XEROX SHAREHOLDERS IN PROPOSED DEAL WITH FUJI XEROX; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Xerox CEO out as part of settlement with investors Icahn, Deason; new board to immediately evaluate; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY FOUR-PART PLAN FOR XEROX INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO MONETIZE “UNTAPPED INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY”; 09/05/2018 – Xerox Bd of Directors Releases Letter to All Hldrs

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Jabil Inc (JBL) stake by 47.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 41,268 shares as Jabil Inc (JBL)’s stock rose 1.41%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 45,532 shares with $1.44 million value, down from 86,800 last quarter. Jabil Inc now has $4.72B valuation. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 2.88 million shares traded or 164.51% up from the average. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q NET REV. $5.3B, EST. $4.89B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jabil Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBL); 29/03/2018 – Jabil Vice President John Dulchinos to Keynote at Inaugural Robotics Summit & Showcase; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 24/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE AUG. 31; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Realizes Distributed Manufacturing Vision with New Additive Manufacturing Network; 16/03/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 24/04/2018 – JABIL NAMES CONTROLLER MICHAEL DASTOOR AS NEXT CFO; 26/03/2018 – Jabil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW AGREEMENT WILL EXPAND PRODUCTION TO JABIL’S OPERATIONS IN GUADALAJARA, MEXICO

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) stake by 164,292 shares to 342,592 valued at $9.79 million in 2019Q2. It also upped First Majestic Silver Corp Com (NYSE:AG) stake by 369,673 shares and now owns 554,156 shares. Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold JBL shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 7.64% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 7.02M shares. Omers Administration Corp has 0.01% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Colonial Advsr holds 18,200 shares. James Inv Rech owns 0.02% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 8,090 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 36,035 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Limited has 0% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Sun Life Fin holds 8,691 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Next Financial owns 0.04% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 12,077 shares. Raymond James And Assocs owns 0% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 105,949 shares. Citigroup owns 0.01% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 285,197 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc reported 15,662 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quantitative Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Cibc Ww has invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

More notable recent Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Stocks To Watch For September 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For September 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jabil, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jabil +5% after two-notch upgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jabil Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Xerox Holdings Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 68,672 shares or 1.35% more from 67,754 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) for 56,839 shares. Fruth Investment Mngmt owns 0.17% invested in Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) for 11,833 shares.

More notable recent Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Xerox Stock Tests Key Level After Downgrade – Schaeffers Research” on August 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Xerox Holdings Corporation Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “4 Down and Out Tech Stocks Under 10 Times Earnings With Solid Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Xerox Corporation (XRX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can Xerox Be Hot Again? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Xerox Corporation provides document management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.60 billion. The companyÂ’s Document Technology segment offers desktop monochrome and color printers, multifunction printers, copiers, digital printing presses, and light production devices; and production printing and publishing systems for the graphic communications marketplace and large enterprises. It has a 13.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s Services segment provides document outsourcing services comprising managed print, workflow automation, and communication and marketing services.