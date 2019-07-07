$0.85 EPS Expected for Scholastic (SCHL); 4 Analysts Covering PTC Inc. (PTC)

Among 5 analysts covering PTC (NASDAQ:PTC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. PTC had 7 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Evercore given on Sunday, March 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. See PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) latest ratings:

25/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $104.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Initiates Coverage On

10/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight New Target: $111 Maintain

10/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Buy New Target: $110 Maintain

16/01/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

Analysts expect Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) to report $0.85 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.60 EPS change or 41.38% from last quarter’s $1.45 EPS. SCHL’s profit would be $29.92 million giving it 9.72 P/E if the $0.85 EPS is correct. After having $-0.32 EPS previously, Scholastic Corporation’s analysts see -365.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 65,158 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 11.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 03/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley High School junior earns high honors at Scholastic Arts and Writing Competition; 12/04/2018 – New Professional Resources from Scholastic Highlight Responsive Literacy and Fluency Instruction for K-8 Educators; 13/03/2018 – Scholastic Names Stephanie Smirnov Head of Global Corporate Communications; 10/04/2018 – Scholastic Unveils New Covers For J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series, In Celebration Of The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone In The U.S; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 30C; 12/03/2018 – Resources from Scholastic Help Striving Readers Grow Their Literacy Skills; 21/05/2018 – Scholastic Entertainment’s Clifford The Big Red Dog Returns With New Animated Series; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scholastic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHL); 28/03/2018 – New Research from Scholastic Confirms Positive Impact of Supporting Summer Reading for Elementary Students; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC SEES FY ADJ. EPS $1.35 TO $1.45, SAW $1.20-$1.30

PTC Inc. develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.68 billion. It operates in two divisions, Software Products and Services. It has a 1547.17 P/E ratio. The firm computer-aided design products, including PTC Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers; and PTC Mathcad software for solving, analyzing, and sharing vital engineering calculations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC Inc. shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 2,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications New York has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 5,871 shares. Qs Invsts reported 1,100 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 5,643 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 26,079 shares. California-based Eam Invsts Limited Com has invested 0.51% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Captrust Fincl Advisors has 2,088 shares. 5,821 were reported by Alps Advsr Inc. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co accumulated 49,014 shares. Moreover, Rbf Cap Ltd Com has 0.2% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 70,685 shares. 48,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Daiwa Secs Gru owns 4,350 shares. Blackrock owns 732,810 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). The Iowa-based Principal Financial Group has invested 0.04% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $298,776 activity. On Monday, January 7 the insider HEDDEN ANDREWS S sold $81,920. NEWMAN JUDITH had sold 3,587 shares worth $149,388 on Friday, January 18.

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes childrenÂ’s books worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. It operates through three divisions: ChildrenÂ’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. It has a 23.92 P/E ratio. The ChildrenÂ’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of childrenÂ’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel.