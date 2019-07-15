$-0.85 EPS Expected for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REXN); CTS Has 1.25 Sentiment

Analysts expect Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) to report $-0.85 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.95 EPS change or 52.78% from last quarter’s $-1.8 EPS. After having $-0.62 EPS previously, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 37.10% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 3,432 shares traded. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

CTS Corp (CTS) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 65 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 52 reduced and sold their equity positions in CTS Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 30.73 million shares, down from 30.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding CTS Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 46 Increased: 46 New Position: 19.

More notable recent CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think CTS (NYSE:CTS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Donâ€™t Buy CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) Until You Understand Its ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CTS Corporation (CTS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought CTS (NYSE:CTS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 72% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

The stock increased 1.52% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 76,343 shares traded. CTS Corporation (CTS) has declined 9.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 04/04/2018 – CTS CORP – EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO INCREASED SIZE OF ITS BOARD FROM SEVEN TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA: CTS EVENTIM ACHIEVES RECORD RESULTS IN 2017, EXCEEDS ONE BILLION EURO IN REVENUES FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER; 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM SAYS PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 0.59 EURO PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – CME GROUP CME.O SAYS RAISES STORAGE RATES ON K.C. WHEAT FUTURES 0#KW: TO 11 CTS/BU PER MONTH UP FROM 8 CTS AFTER INITIAL VARIABLE STORAGE RATE OBSERVATION PERIOD; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 22/05/2018 – CTS EVENTIM EVDG.DE – PURCHASES 63.5% STAKE IN CELEBRATED CONCERT AND FESTIVAL PROMOTER; 04/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Encore Wire, Wildhorse Resource Development, CTS, Del Taco Restaurants, Basic Energy Se; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Verus Securitization Trust 2018-INV1 Cts Prlm Rtgs; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES RELEASES INITIAL TECHNICAL ASSESSMENT OF CTS LABS RESEARCH; 26/04/2018 – CTS CORP CTS.N – MANAGEMENT REAFFIRMS ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR FY18

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 1% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation for 343,500 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 442,294 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has 0.49% invested in the company for 2.20 million shares. The Connecticut-based Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has invested 0.39% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 9,223 shares.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. The company has market cap of $920.61 million. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. It has a 20.16 P/E ratio. The firm also creates and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems.

More notable recent Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Rexahn Announces Move to Nasdaq – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Agnico (AEM) Up 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rexahn and BioSense Global Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for RX-3117 in Greater China – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $21.86 million. The company's product pipeline include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as bladder, colon, lung and cervical cancer; and RX-5902 that is in Phase IIa clinical trials to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing RX-0301, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.