$0.85 EPS Expected for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB); Independence Holding Co Has 2 Sentiment

Independence Holding Co (IHC) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.00, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 26 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 13 decreased and sold stock positions in Independence Holding Co. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 2.12 million shares, up from 2.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Independence Holding Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 12 Increased: 17 New Position: 9.

Analysts expect Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) to report $0.85 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.85 EPS. MCB’s profit would be $7.07 million giving it 11.85 P/E if the $0.85 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s analysts see 19.72% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 30,818 shares traded or 101.00% up from the average. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) has declined 14.42% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCB News: 12/03/2018 Metropolitan Bank Holding Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Metropolitan Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 30/04/2018 – Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Names Scott Lublin Chief Lending Officer; 29/05/2018 – Metropolitan Bank Names William Reinhardt as Chairman; 29/05/2018 – Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Names William Reinhardt Chairman of the Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Metropolitan Bank: David M. Gavrin to Remain on the Board; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys Into Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp; 29/05/2018 – METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP – DAVID M. GAVRIN TO REMAIN ON BOARD; 29/05/2018 – METROPOLITAN BANK NAMES WILLIAM REINHARDT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking services and products to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company has market cap of $335.21 million. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.14 P/E ratio. The firm also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans.

Cannell Capital Llc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Independence Holding Company for 183,957 shares. Tcw Group Inc owns 270,260 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 5,447 shares. The California-based Rbf Capital Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 48,900 shares.

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 7,526 shares traded. Independence Holding Company (IHC) has risen 12.13% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical IHC News: 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS VOTED TO INCREASE CASH DIVIDEND BY 50% TO $.30 PER SHARE ANNUALLY; 16/03/2018 Independence Holding 4Q EPS $1.16; 16/05/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces a 50% Increase in Its Annual Dividend Rate; 09/05/2018 – Independence Holding 1Q Rev $88.3M; 05/04/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces Connect Plus Short-Term Medical; 19/04/2018 – DJ Independence Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IHC); 19/03/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Independence Holding 4Q Rev $82.7M; 16/04/2018 – Independence Holding Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 30c

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business in the District of Columbia, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $581.56 million. The companyÂ’s dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage. It has a 19.33 P/E ratio. It also provides supplemental products, including hospital indemnity, fixed indemnity limited benefit, critical illness, accident medical coverage, and life insurance products to individuals and families; and pet insurance and occupational accident insurance products.