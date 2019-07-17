$0.85 EPS Expected for First Financial (THFF); PENNON GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED (PEGRF) Shorts Increased By 6.83%

Analysts expect First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report $0.85 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.40 EPS change or 32.00% from last quarter’s $1.25 EPS. THFF’s profit would be $10.44 million giving it 11.79 P/E if the $0.85 EPS is correct. After having $0.79 EPS previously, First Financial Corporation’s analysts see 7.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 34,344 shares traded or 24.34% up from the average. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 7.54% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH

PENNON GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) had an increase of 6.83% in short interest. PEGRF’s SI was 469,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.83% from 439,200 shares previously. With 6,200 avg volume, 76 days are for PENNON GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED (OTCMKTS:PEGRF)’s short sellers to cover PEGRF’s short positions. It closed at $9.29 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company has market cap of $492.36 million. The firm offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. It has a 10.39 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate loans.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.89 billion. The firm operates through Water, and Waste Management divisions. It has a 13.62 P/E ratio. The Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for clients in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset serving 1.7 million customers; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire serving approximately 0.5 million customers.