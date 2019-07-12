$-0.85 EPS Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP); Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) Covered By 1 Bulls

Analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to report $-0.85 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.66% from last quarter’s $-0.82 EPS. After having $-0.93 EPS previously, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s analysts see -8.60% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.18. About 408,415 shares traded. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has declined 31.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CRSP News: 26/03/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS – CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 IS PENDING THE RESOLUTION OF CERTAIN QUESTIONS TO BE PROVIDED BY FDA AS PART OF REVIEW OF IND; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – COMPANIES EXPECT TO INITIATE PHASE 1/2 TRIAL OF CTX001 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 30/05/2018 – FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed by Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP -20%; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1% of Crispr Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the ASGCT 21st Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS PRESENTS POSITIVE DATA ON ALLOGENEIC CRISPR; 03/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – ON TRACK TO BEGIN CTX001 CLINICAL STUDY IN HEMOGLOBINOPATHIES IN 2018; 08/03/2018 CRISPR Therapeutics 4Q Rev $32.3M

Among 2 analysts covering Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Goldman Sachs BDC had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of GSBD in report on Wednesday, April 17 with "Neutral" rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with "Strong Buy" rating in Monday, March 4 report.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 98,303 shares traded. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) has declined 3.41% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GSBD News: 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Announces It Will Seek Stockholder Approval to Reduce Its Asset Coverage Requirement to 150%; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL TO CUT ASSET COVERAGE; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC MAY CUT ASSET COVERAGE REQUIREMENT TO 150%; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs BDC and GSAM Will Seek Stockholder Approval to Reduce Base Management Fee From 1.5% to 1.0; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $18.10; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 47C, EST. 47C; 20/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 02/05/2018 – Cno Financial Group Buys New 1% Position in Goldman Sachs BDC