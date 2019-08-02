$-0.84 EPS Expected for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR); Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s Sentiment Is 0.35

Analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to report $-0.84 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $4.26 EPS change or 83.53% from last quarter’s $-5.1 EPS. After having $-6.67 EPS previously, X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -87.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 274 shares traded. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) has declined 18.72% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.41, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 8 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 23 cut down and sold stock positions in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 3.66 million shares, down from 3.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 15 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. The company has market cap of $138.49 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is mavorixafor , an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies.

More notable recent X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ArcelorMittal reports second quarter 2019 and half year 2019 results – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “It Doesnâ€™t Look like Thereâ€™s Much That Can Stop Alibaba Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NCR Corp (NCR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Near-Term Prospects for Foreign Bank Stocks Appear Gloomy – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “X4 Pharmaceuticals to Attend Two Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 7,353 shares traded. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) has declined 20.10% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.10% the S&P500.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund for 151,628 shares. M Holdings Securities Inc. owns 26,265 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rmb Capital Management Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 193,997 shares. The Texas-based Usca Ria Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Brown Advisory Securities Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 13,700 shares.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $146.12 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

More notable recent Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nickel Monthly News For The Month Of July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Black Knight’s First Look: June Sees Calendar-Driven Spike in Mortgage Delinquencies; Prepayments Fall Despite Rising Refinance Incentive – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend Of $0.171 Per Share And Net Asset Value As Of April 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 6-K TECK RESOURCES LTD For: Jul 25 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend Of $0.171 Per Share, Benchmark Index Change And Net Asset Value As Of January 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.