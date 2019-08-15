$0.84 EPS Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL); Last Week Chevron (CVX) Coverage

Analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report $0.84 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.42 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $1.26 EPS. TOL’s profit would be $120.86M giving it 10.43 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.87 EPS previously, Toll Brothers, Inc.’s analysts see -3.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 1.51 million shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Toll Brothers Inc; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Investors; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Revenue Up 17% and Homebuilding Deliveries Up 15; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders lower as Toll Brothers warns on cost pressure; 20/04/2018 – DJ Toll Brothers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOL); 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers’ misses profit view on delays in California, rising costs; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Reports FY 2018 2nd Qtr Results

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp has $150 highest and $130 lowest target. $139.89’s average target is 18.81% above currents $117.74 stock price. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $130 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 13 with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14400 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 15. See Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $146.0000 New Target: $144.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $146 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $149.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $142 New Target: $135.0000 Reinstates

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $135 New Target: $142 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Initiates Coverage On

20/03/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy New Target: $142 Maintain

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. 4,250 Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares with value of $502,074 were bought by REED DEBRA L.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum activities worldwide. The company has market cap of $223.52 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It has a 15.25 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

The stock decreased 3.80% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $117.74. About 6.86 million shares traded or 20.84% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4.

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.04 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It has a 7.03 P/E ratio. It also manufactures and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.