$0.84 EPS Expected for The Howard Hughes (HHC); Dean Investment Associates Has Boosted Its Rpc (RES) Stake

Analysts expect The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report $0.84 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.96 EPS change or 800.00% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. HHC’s profit would be $36.24M giving it 38.71 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.74 EPS previously, The Howard Hughes Corporation’s analysts see 13.51% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $130.08. About 302,688 shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased Rpc Inc (RES) stake by 25.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Investment Associates Llc acquired 117,180 shares as Rpc Inc (RES)’s stock declined 8.31%. The Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 582,640 shares with $6.65M value, up from 465,460 last quarter. Rpc Inc now has $1.50B valuation. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 1.03M shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 49.45% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.88% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 29/03/2018 – RPC Expects FY18 Revenue Significantly Ahead of Prior Year; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q EPS 24c; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – RPC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases

The Howard Hughes Corporation develops and operates master planned communities, and mixed-use and other real estate properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.61 billion. It operates in three divisions: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. It has a 64.14 P/E ratio. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold The Howard Hughes Corporation shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 6,000 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc reported 0.02% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). The Australia-based Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Westwood Hldg Gru Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 9,115 shares. Grand Jean Capital Mngmt has 1.19% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 26,667 shares. 4,675 are owned by Prospector Prtnrs Limited Liability Com. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5,066 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,278 shares in its portfolio. First Lp stated it has 45,386 shares. 152,704 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Ltd. Beech Hill Advisors reported 4,675 shares. Natixis Advsrs L P holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 69,454 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Inc Public Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 30,473 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $108,461 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $108,461 was made by Rollins Pam R on Thursday, January 31.

Among 5 analysts covering RPC (NYSE:RES), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. RPC had 8 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of RES in report on Tuesday, January 15 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Wednesday, January 9 to “Sell”. Seaport Global upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 29 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of RES in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Overweight” rating.

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) stake by 95,670 shares to 127,465 valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 124,429 shares. White Mountains Insurance Grou (NYSE:WTM) was reduced too.