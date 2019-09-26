$0.84 EPS Expected for SEI Investments Company (SEIC); Credit Suisse Ag Has Cut Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Holding

Analysts expect SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report $0.84 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. SEIC’s profit would be $126.85M giving it 17.71 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, SEI Investments Company’s analysts see 2.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $59.51. About 484,752 shares traded or 3.93% up from the average. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C

Credit Suisse Ag decreased Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) stake by 53.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Credit Suisse Ag sold 52,666 shares as Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)’s stock declined 37.84%. The Credit Suisse Ag holds 45,242 shares with $2.23M value, down from 97,908 last quarter. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc now has $2.44B valuation. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 337,058 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Raises FY18 View To Rev $2.51B-$2.56B; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold SEI Investments Company shares while 109 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 102.18 million shares or 0.56% less from 102.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 149,916 are owned by Prudential Finance Incorporated. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 200 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Meeder Asset Management holds 143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.36% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 91,550 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 23,077 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 9,968 shares. Bright Rock Capital Lc accumulated 0.51% or 28,300 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De invested 0.04% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Rbf Lc holds 20,902 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 76,684 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 204,317 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 257 shares. Df Dent holds 0.24% or 235,573 shares.

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SEI Names Mark White Managing Director, Senior Business Development Executive of SEI Wealth Platform – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Asset Growth Aids SEI Investments (SEIC) Despite High Costs – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SEI Investments Company (SEIC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $8.99 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It has a 19.39 P/E ratio. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, firms, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold NUS shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 43.29 million shares or 8.39% more from 39.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Ltd invested 0.02% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Eagle Boston Mgmt Inc accumulated 14,846 shares. Guggenheim has invested 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Winch Advisory Service Ltd owns 82 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 17,900 are held by Art Advsr Ltd Liability. Numerixs has 0.02% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 1,475 shares. Prescott General Prns Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.16% or 1.14M shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 36,055 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 32,360 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Investments accumulated 5,404 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Alberta Inv has invested 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Spark Management Ltd Liability stated it has 126,900 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 488 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

More notable recent Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:NUS) 23% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Price Targets For NUS Stock Cut In Half Following Forecast Change – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Credit Suisse Ag increased Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) stake by 233,472 shares to 345,072 valued at $45.90 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Occidental Pete Corp (Put) (NYSE:OXY) stake by 812,000 shares and now owns 922,000 shares. R1 Rcm Inc was raised too.