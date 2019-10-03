$0.84 EPS Expected for Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI); Fort LP Has Increased Toro Co (TTC) Holding

Analysts expect Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) to report $0.84 EPS on November, 4.RRBI’s profit would be $6.14 million giving it 12.96 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.78 EPS previously, Red River Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 7.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 2,156 shares traded. Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fort Lp increased Toro Co (TTC) stake by 19.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fort Lp acquired 5,461 shares as Toro Co (TTC)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Fort Lp holds 34,120 shares with $2.28M value, up from 28,659 last quarter. Toro Co now has $7.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 98,307 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 06/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Houston Texans Rumors: Dion Lewis Should Replace Lamar Miller, Says `Toro Times’; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO TTC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.66 TO $2.71; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO. BUYS L.T. RICH PRODUCTS; NO TERMS; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO TTC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.71 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Adj EPS $2.66-Adj EPS $2.71; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q EPS $1.21; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Guillermo del Toro to Produce Next Films of Issa Lopez, Karla Castaneda

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Red River Bank that provides banking services and products to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. The company has market cap of $318.14 million. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. It has a 12.62 P/E ratio. The firm operates a network of 23 banking centers, as well as 1 loan production office in Covington, Louisiana.

Fort Lp decreased Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 3,986 shares to 12,205 valued at $1.13M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) stake by 70,280 shares and now owns 51,961 shares. Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.34 in 2019Q1.