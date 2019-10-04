$-0.84 EPS Expected for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX); South Dakota Investment Council Lowered Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Position

South Dakota Investment Council decreased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) stake by 15.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. South Dakota Investment Council sold 5,996 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC)’s stock rose 6.81%. The South Dakota Investment Council holds 31,904 shares with $3.18M value, down from 37,900 last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc now has $49.54B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.84. About 579,623 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE

South Dakota Investment Council increased Tapestry Inc stake by 110,940 shares to 563,090 valued at $17.87M in 2019Q2. It also upped Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 135,190 shares and now owns 164,590 shares. Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) was raised too.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.35M for 35.45 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund invested in 10,664 shares or 0.21% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank reported 0.05% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Veritas Mngmt Llp reported 500 shares. Grimes And Incorporated holds 5,459 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated holds 9,100 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP has 4,075 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Main Street Research Lc accumulated 137,949 shares or 3.1% of the stock. Conning holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 8,578 shares. Moreover, Franklin has 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Orrstown Financial Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,360 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Mechanics Retail Bank Department holds 0.05% or 2,388 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Com has invested 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 37,462 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Nomura Inc accumulated 12,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Marsh and Construction Risk Partners Agree to Separate – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marsh Pilots Blockchain-Powered Insurance Placement – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is Hedge Fundsâ€™ 25th Most Popular Stock Pick – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh \u0026 McLennan (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh \u0026 McLennan has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is 1.52% above currents $97.84 stock price. Marsh \u0026 McLennan had 9 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15.