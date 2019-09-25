$0.84 EPS Expected for Baxter International Inc. (BAX); Vontobel Asset Management Has Lifted By $5.58 Million Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake

Analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report $0.84 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. BAX’s profit would be $428.89M giving it 25.81 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, Baxter International Inc.’s analysts see -5.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $86.72. About 643,329 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 6.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc acquired 28,446 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 446,921 shares with $88.02 million value, up from 418,475 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $38.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $204.3. About 364,637 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors

Among 4 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $87.75’s average target is 1.19% above currents $86.72 stock price. Baxter International had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 26 with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company has market cap of $44.28 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Hospital Products and Renal. It has a 29.02 P/E ratio. The Hospital Products segment makes intravenous solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors May Want to Follow the Progress of These Biotechs – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baxter to acquire Cheetah Medical for up to $230M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold Baxter International Inc. shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Oppenheimer, New York-based fund reported 19,347 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 112,642 shares. Roberts Glore Il holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 4,871 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp has 254,393 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 191,210 shares stake. Heritage Wealth invested in 1,305 shares. Victory Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 470,389 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com reported 181,120 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 105,344 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Tekla Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 176,698 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Adage Cap Prtn Group Ltd has 579,797 shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) stake by 132,366 shares to 1.97M valued at $278.29 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 13,081 shares and now owns 171,892 shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 156,272 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 263 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Management Inc has 0.38% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 361,294 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Qci Asset reported 80,079 shares. Welch Gp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Hanson Doremus Management has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 100 shares. Wright Inc reported 8,959 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance, New York-based fund reported 32,177 shares. The Texas-based U S Invsts has invested 0.22% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 159,965 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 263,526 shares. Cibc reported 31,151 shares stake.

Among 4 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $207 lowest target. $241’s average target is 17.96% above currents $204.3 stock price. Constellation Brands had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $221 target in Monday, June 24 report. As per Friday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Aurora Cannabis Stock: This Wall Street Analyst Thinks You Should Sell – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MKM Partners expects Constellation Brands to rally – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Reasons Canopy Growth Stock Will Continue to Struggle – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Marijuana Stock: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Constellation Brands Investors Shouldn’t Be Discouraged by Canopy Growth’s Recent Losses – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.