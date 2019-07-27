$0.83 EPS Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM); Arosa Capital Management LP Lowered By $1.42 Million Its Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Stake

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) stake by 12.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 67,842 shares as Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)’s stock declined 37.31%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 482,158 shares with $10.59 million value, down from 550,000 last quarter. Renewable Energy Group Inc now has $521.78 million valuation. The stock increased 3.97% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 540,587 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has risen 10.40% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q EPS $5.30, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17

Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report $0.83 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 7.79% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. WSM’s profit would be $65.25M giving it 20.49 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s analysts see 2.47% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $68.02. About 844,829 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018; 06/03/2018 Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises 2018 full-Yr Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Williams-Sonoma 1Q Rev $1.2B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 15/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B

Among 7 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma had 13 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Sell” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 21. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by UBS. Bank of America maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) on Thursday, March 21 with “Sell” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) on Thursday, March 21 with “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Williams-Sonoma, Inc. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 122,414 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Select Equity L P holds 0% or 1.63 million shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 48,659 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited invested in 0.04% or 18,453 shares. Blackhill owns 4.05M shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Llc holds 885,056 shares. Blackrock holds 7.59M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 40 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 24,320 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 42,624 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 14,408 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 9,042 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 54,424 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc has 119 shares.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Williams-Sonoma brand president resigns – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSM) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition at the Williams Sonoma Brand – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs doubles down on big-box retail – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. The company has market cap of $5.35 billion. It operates through two divisions, E-commerce and Retail. It has a 16.22 P/E ratio. The firm offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.55 EPS, down 170.51% or $1.33 from last year’s $0.78 per share. After $-1.11 actual EPS reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.45% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Renewable Energy Group had 6 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Roth Capital.

More notable recent Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 07/17/2019: E, REGI, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/17/2019: PSX,WLL,CPE,REGI,CRZO – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Renewable Energy Group’s (NASDAQ:REGI) Share Price Deserve to Gain 60%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Renewable Energy Group Launches New Website That Serves as Leading Resource on Cleaner Fuels – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) stake by 1.04M shares to 1.96M valued at $9.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp stake by 125,000 shares and now owns 425,000 shares. Anadarko Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:APC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 13,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 489 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 43,889 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.09% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 150,745 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp, New York-based fund reported 10,054 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Llc has 0.06% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 420,390 shares. Bluemountain Ltd invested in 18,706 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,657 shares. 24 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Management. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 306,760 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 12,802 shares. Pnc Financial Incorporated stated it has 8,890 shares.