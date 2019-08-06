$0.83 EPS Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM); A-R-T- Advisors Lowered Autozone (AZO) Position

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 74.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 5,805 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The A-R-T- Advisors Llc holds 1,999 shares with $2.05 million value, down from 7,804 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $26.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1069.57. About 91,456 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members

Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report $0.83 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 7.79% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. WSM’s profit would be $65.25M giving it 19.28 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s analysts see 2.47% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 391,891 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%; 24/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.5%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.5%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. The company has market cap of $5.03 billion. It operates through two divisions, E-commerce and Retail. It has a 15.26 P/E ratio. The firm offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Williams-Sonoma brand president resigns – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma has $60 highest and $42 lowest target. $53.13’s average target is -16.98% below currents $64 stock price. Williams-Sonoma had 13 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $54 target in Monday, March 18 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) on Thursday, March 21 with “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell”. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Williams-Sonoma, Inc. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,424 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). 46,800 were accumulated by Spark Inv Lc. Panagora Asset Management reported 2,524 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 330,468 shares in its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.05% or 199,244 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 3,850 shares. Blair William Il holds 0% or 12,298 shares. 17,104 were accumulated by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. 1.65M were accumulated by Aqr Capital Ltd Llc. 518,577 are owned by Btim. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.02% or 7.57M shares. Federated Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 49,477 shares. Inv Advsr holds 18,275 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Ltd Co reported 573 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.05% stake. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 79 shares. Scotia Inc stated it has 626 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,678 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Llc reported 412 shares. 210 are held by Elm Ltd Liability Corp. Btim accumulated 16,394 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Hanseatic Ser holds 691 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap LP has invested 0.27% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Putnam Invs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Cubist Systematic Strategies accumulated 4,644 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 3,300 are held by Catalyst Lc.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) stake by 22,900 shares to 29,700 valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) stake by 9,600 shares and now owns 26,200 shares. Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) was raised too.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy AutoZone (AZO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Sell-Side Raise AutoZone Price Targets Following Big Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone had 23 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Oppenheimer has “Hold” rating and $900 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by UBS. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Perform” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Oppenheimer.