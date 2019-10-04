$0.83 EPS Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST); Siebert Financial Has 1.4 Sentiment

Analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report $0.83 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 10.67% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. SFST’s profit would be $6.27M giving it 11.67 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -10.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 6,763 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Siebert Financial Corp (SIEB) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 14 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 10 sold and reduced equity positions in Siebert Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 1.30 million shares, up from 1.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Siebert Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 11 New Position: 3.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Southern First Bank that provides various banking services and products to general public in South Carolina. The company has market cap of $292.79 million. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 12.11 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold Southern First Bancshares, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 5.23 million shares or 0.56% less from 5.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% or 522,474 shares in its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.11% or 71,032 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Basswood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 23,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Godsey And Gibb Associates holds 18,378 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Associates accumulated 11,824 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Ameritas Partners Incorporated has 447 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Lc stated it has 138,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Penn Capital Management, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 74,988 shares. Acadian Asset Llc invested in 0.01% or 34,391 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 24,625 shares.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company has market cap of $237.63 million. The firm offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or via the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. It has a 22.73 P/E ratio. It also acts as an agent on various transactions for its self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends clients a portion of the market value of certain securities held in the customerÂ’s account through its clearing agent.

The stock increased 4.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 5,849 shares traded. Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) has declined 22.24% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500.

American International Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Siebert Financial Corp. for 4,824 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owns 596 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 3,580 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 23,389 shares.