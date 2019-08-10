$0.83 EPS Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC); Stelliam Investment Management LP Upped Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Position By $3.96 Million

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) stake by 51.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stelliam Investment Management Lp acquired 329,600 shares as Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)’s stock rose 3.49%. The Stelliam Investment Management Lp holds 973,500 shares with $12.34 million value, up from 643,900 last quarter. Huntington Bancshares Inc now has $13.43B valuation. It closed at $13 lastly. It is down 8.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile

Analysts expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report $0.83 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 7.79% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. SCSC’s profit would be $21.34 million giving it 9.60 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, ScanSource, Inc.’s analysts see 7.79% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 36,673 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 19/03/2018 – Intelisys And ScanSource: UcaaS Sales Are ‘Off The Charts’; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 74C TO 80C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C; 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership; 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – MITEL: SCANSOURCE BECOMES PRIMARY U.S. DISTRIBUTOR; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Cards for Huntington’s (HBAN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Huntington (HBAN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Huntington Bancshares Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 4.19% Yield (HBAN) – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bank Stocks Q2 Earnings Due on Jul 25: HBAN, SIVB, CFR, UBSI – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 23, 2019 : SNAP, CZR, PFE, QQQ, AVP, BAC, FDC, T, HBAN, INTC, BCRX, IGOV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) on Monday, July 8 to “Underperform” rating. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity. Shares for $240,019 were bought by STEINOUR STEPHEN D on Friday, May 17.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $122,760 activity. GRAINGER MICHAEL J bought $122,760 worth of stock.

