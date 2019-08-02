$0.83 EPS Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC); Expeditors International Of Washington Has 1.24 Sentiment

Expeditors International Of Washington Inc (EXPD) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 223 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 180 reduced and sold holdings in Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 152.91 million shares, down from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Expeditors International Of Washington Inc in top ten holdings increased from 6 to 7 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 155 Increased: 156 New Position: 67.

Analysts expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report $0.83 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 7.79% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. SCSC’s profit would be $21.34M giving it 9.67 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, ScanSource, Inc.’s analysts see 7.79% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $32.12. About 37,879 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 74C TO 80C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 11/04/2018 – Salient Systems Partners with ScanSource Networking and Security to Offer Industry Leading Video Management Solutions; 15/03/2018 – MITEL: SCANSOURCE BECOMES PRIMARY U.S. DISTRIBUTOR; 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $122,760 activity. GRAINGER MICHAEL J bought $122,760 worth of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) on Tuesday, May 14.

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company has market cap of $825.67 million. The companyÂ’s Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture , point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies. It has a 14.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s AIDC and POS products are used to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, such as retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications; electronic physical security products, including identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, wireless, and networking infrastructure products; and 3D printing solutions to replace and complement traditional methods, as well as reduce the time and cost of designing new products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold ScanSource, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.11 million shares or 0.98% less from 24.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,510 are owned by Price T Rowe Md. 31,890 were reported by Systematic Fin Management Limited Partnership. Raymond James Assocs invested 0% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). 90 were reported by Parkside Bancshares And Trust. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 19,858 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) for 36,510 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 0.01% or 6,772 shares. 9,917 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 21,200 shares. 58,209 were reported by Profit Investment Mngmt Limited. Captrust Fincl owns 71 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) or 130,977 shares. Northern Tru invested in 765,876 shares. Swiss National Bank owns 46,700 shares.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services. The company has market cap of $12.50 billion. The firm offers airfreight services, including air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services comprising ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions. It has a 20.63 P/E ratio. It acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca holds 9.87% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for 1.57 million shares. Tensile Capital Management Llc owns 624,987 shares or 6.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marshfield Associates has 5.05% invested in the company for 1.09 million shares. The Nebraska-based America First Investment Advisors Llc has invested 4.94% in the stock. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 4.18 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $72.67. About 376,297 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C