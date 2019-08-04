$0.83 EPS Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC); Biosig Technologies (BSGM) Shorts Raised By 30.61%

Analysts expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report $0.83 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 7.79% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. SCSC’s profit would be $21.34M giving it 9.61 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, ScanSource, Inc.’s analysts see 7.79% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.9. About 72,444 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q Adj EPS 74c-Adj EPS 80c; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 19/03/2018 – Intelisys And ScanSource: UcaaS Sales Are ‘Off The Charts’; 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel; 15/03/2018 – MITEL: SCANSOURCE BECOMES PRIMARY U.S. DISTRIBUTOR; 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) had an increase of 30.61% in short interest. BSGM’s SI was 796,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 30.61% from 609,900 shares previously. With 238,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s short sellers to cover BSGM’s short positions. The SI to Biosig Technologies Inc’s float is 7.08%. The stock decreased 4.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $6.85. About 246,805 shares traded. BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) has risen 31.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.18% the S&P500.

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company has market cap of $820.02 million. The companyÂ’s Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture , point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies. It has a 14.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s AIDC and POS products are used to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, such as retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications; electronic physical security products, including identification, access control, video surveillance, intrusion-related, wireless, and networking infrastructure products; and 3D printing solutions to replace and complement traditional methods, as well as reduce the time and cost of designing new products.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $122,760 activity. The insider GRAINGER MICHAEL J bought 4,000 shares worth $122,760.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company has market cap of $149.01 million. The firm develops includes PURE EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments.